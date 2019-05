KUCHING: A grab driver sustained injuries on the head after being assaulted and shot at with an airgun by a passenger in Jalan FAC Matang, evening yesterday.

Sarawak CID chief SAC Denis Leong Soon Kuai said the man, who was in his 40s, had picked up a foreigner at Kuching Sentral to be sent to the Jantayu Strawberry Farm.

‘’During the journey, the suspect ordered the driver to stop the car. He then struck the driver with a hammer and shot him with a home-made airgun.

‘’The injured victim ran into a nearby jungle to save himself. The victim had been taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment,’’ he said in a statement here today.

Denis said effort to find the suspect was being carried out in earnest. — Bernama