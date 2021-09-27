Free water for 28,700 affected accounts in Oct and Nov — Terengganu exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU) today announced bill payment exemption to 28,700 domestic consumer accounts affected in the recent water supply disruption crisis.

State Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Dr Mamad Puteh said the exemption is for two months, in October and November.

“The bill payment exemption involved an estimated cost of RM1.2 million for two million cubic meter of water consumption.

“Consumers are urged to use water prudently and not to waste in appreciation the state government’s gesture to lighten the burden of the people over the water crisis,” he said in a statement today.

The water supply crisis in two districts namely Kuala Nerus and parts of Kuala Terengganu first occurred on Aug 2 when a 1.2 meter pipe burst at the river bed of Sungai Terengganu.

Clean water supply was restored in the state on Aug 13 but the disruption recurred when the repaired pipe burst again at another location 10 days later on Aug 23.

The problem was however resolved on Sept 9 when clean water was channeled to consumers by activating part of the Bukit Berapit Water Treatment Plant with a capacity of 60 million litres per day. — Bernama