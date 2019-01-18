Fuel prices higher for a week from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Pump prices of petrol and diesel will be higher, by six sen and 12 sen per litre, respectively, for one week from tomorrow, according to the Finance Ministry.

RON97 petrol will be RM2.28 per litre, up from RM2.22; RON95 petrol will be RM1.98 per litre, up from RM1.92 and diesel will be RM2.17 per litre, up from RM2.05, it said.

“The higher prices are due to the rising trend in the prices of refined petroleum products in the world market compared to the previous week, which are US$60 to US$63 per barrel for RON95 petrol and US$68 to US$72 per barrel for diesel,” it added. — Bernama