KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) already expressed its full support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership of the country, on Sunday.

GPS secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi today said the support was officially conveyed by the coalition’s chairman and Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, on Sunday to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and Dr Mahathir in Kuala Lumpur.

“The GPS supreme council and all GPS Members of Parliament had conveyed to the Sarawak Chief Minister their unanimous support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to continue leading Malaysia, in the interests of the country,“ he said, in a statement issued today.

The secretary-general added that speculation was rife on the stand taken by GPS in the current situation of political uncertainty following individual meetings held in the Klang Valley on Sunday, among several leaders and MPs from across the country.

The statement issued by GPS today is the first to be made by the coalition since the turn of events which led to the resignation of Dr Mahathir as Prime Minister and Bersatu chairman. - Bernama