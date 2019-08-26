Hotel worker fined RM2,000 for having obscene images of ex-girlfriend on handphone

PETALING JAYA: A hotel employee who stored obscene images of his girlfriend in his handphone was fined RM2,000, in default four months’ jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today for the offence.

Magistrate Muhammad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir meted out the fine on Muhammad Faris Abd Aziz, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The offence was committed at 9pm last Aug 7 at the D11 Criminal Investigation Office of the Subang Jaya district police headquarters.

It is learnt that Muhammad Faris was arrested after a police report was lodged by his ex-girlfriend, who is in her 20s. — Bernama