JOHOR BARU: Newly-appointed Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Mazlan Bujang has stressed that he has no problems with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and is prepared to cooperate with him.

“Formally, not yet (met) but we have spoken with each other two or three times; I met him at a buka puasa function recently, so no problems between us.

“We have adopted the stand that he manages government affairs and I look after party affairs, that is our understanding,“ said Mazlan, who is also Puteri Wangsa state assemblyman.

He was speaking to reporters after the presentation of Aidilfitri aid from the Johor Baru City Foundation in Taman Daya, here today.

Mazlan said that in their recent meetings they did not discuss anything serious because party matters differed from government affairs.

Mazlan said this when asked to comment on Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement that he wanted Mazlan to discuss with Dr Sahruddin to work out an understanding for the sake of the smooth administration of the party and the state.

After officially assuming the post of Johor Bersatu chairman on May 25, Mazlan, the Tebrau division chief, announced the appointments of several new state committee members, including Ledang division chief Mohd Solihan Badri as secretary.

Mazlan was reported to have said that Dr Sahruddin had decided to give up the Johor Bersatu secretary post to concentrate on the state administration.

At the ceremony, 332 people from needy groups each received RM100 cash and RM100 worth of goods from the foundation. - Bernama