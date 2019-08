ALOR STAR: Eleven nurseries of the Community Development Department (Tabika Kemas) which were damaged by storm in Kedah and Perlis last Friday will be repaired before classes resume after the Hari Raya Aidiladha break.

Without disclosing the cost of damage, Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said four of the nurseries are in Kedah and the rest in Perlis.

“Based on the reports received, the damage was not too big and we expect it to be repaired as early as next week,” she told reporters after visiting storm victims in Taman Indah here today.

Rina added that her ministry would also provide the necessary assistance to the storm victims, especially those from the lower-income group (B40).

“During a disaster, the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) will respond, but we will also join in to see the situation. Like today, I came here on my own initiative, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi,” she said. — Bernama