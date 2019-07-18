Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission Bill to be tabled today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat sitting today is expected to see, among others, the tabling of the Independent Police Complaints of Misconduct Commission Bill 2019.

According to the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper, Law Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong will be tabling the bill for the first reading soon after the end of question time.

The IPCMC aims to replace the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission ((EAIC) to improve the Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) integrity and capability.

It will also act as an independent monitoring agency to receive and investigate complaints of misconduct involving police personnel.

Meanwhile, during question time, Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) is set to ask Health Minister about the efforts undertaken by the government to tackle the worrying mental health issues among Malaysians.

Another question is to be posed by Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (GPS-Petrajaya) to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on the threats of radiation emitted from telecommunication towers on human health. - Bernama