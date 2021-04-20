Interstate travel allowed for work, medical, educational purposes only from Monday to Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: Interstate travels for work, medical and educational purposes are only allowed from Monday to Thursday, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

With the exception of emergency cases, deaths and long distance married couples, no interstate travels are allowed from Friday to Sunday, he said.

“The police view seriously the increase in the number of new Covid-19 cases over the past four days and have beefed up efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said any interstate travel application will only be approved for emergency cases and deaths involving immediate family members, namely parents, children and siblings.

He also said that interstate travel to attend social events such as weddings and other gatherings are strictly prohibited.

“Interstate travels for social events remain prohibited until after the Aidilfitri festive season,” he said.

On the non-compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP) at Ramadan bazaars, Acryl Sani said teams would be deployed to all locations to conduct monitoring.

“If the SOP is not complied with, the police will recommend to the local authorities to stop all business activities,” he said.- Bernama