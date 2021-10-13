Interstate travel: Sarawak maintains screening test as entry requirement to protect residents

KUCHING: The entry requirement set for individuals wishing to enter Sarawak is still necessary for the time being to protect Sarawakians and reduce the spread of the Covid-19, said Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC in a statement today, however, said there are reasons why Sarawak is still requiring Covid-19 screening before entry.

“Sarawak registered 106 imported cases from other states in August and 83 cases in September. The cases were detected while the individuals were in quarantine after arrival.

“Many other cases were found to be positive before applying to enter Sarawak. The screening requirement helps to reduce the risk of infection in planes and protect passengers,“ the committee said.

On Oct 10, Sarawak agreed to allow individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel interstate without police permission from Oct 11 in line with the decision of the federal government.

However, SDMC said individuals wishing to enter Sarawak would still be required to apply via the EnterSarawak website and must furnish proof of their “fully vaccinated” status.

They are also required to submit the negative results of the reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or the antigen rapid test kit (RTK-Ag) within three days of departure. — Bernama