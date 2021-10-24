Johor DOE waiting for MYSA findings on illegal toxic waste disposal

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Environment (DOE) is still waiting for a detailed report from the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) pertaining to its claim of Johor being one of the four states identified by the agency as locations for illegal toxic waste disposal.

Johor DOE director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff said the department would investigate the matter once it received the report.

“So far, I have not received any information from MYSA, as well as on the location of the illegal landfill in the state.

“I have also referred the matter to the headquarters and it is also waiting for the same report from the agency,” he told reporters after an integrated operation against commercial vehicles at the Skudai Toll Plaza Southbound, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on newspaper report which quoted Mysa as saying that four states, namely Selangor, Johor, Pahang and Perak are identified as having many areas used as illegal toxic waste dumps.

According to MYSA, the findings were based on regular satellite image observations made by the agency.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the Johor DOE also used the satellite to conduct illegal toxic waste dumping, monitoring, Dr Mohd Famey said his department used drones for the purpose.

“We do not have access to satellite images, but we do monitor using drones in areas where there is a potential for illegal waste disposal,“ he said. — Bernama