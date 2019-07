MAKKAH: A Malaysian haj pilgrim Amil Abdullah, 63, from Johor Bahru, Johor, died at the King Faisal Hospital here last Friday of viral infection of the blood, resulting in failure of bodily functions.

Head of the Tabung Haji (TH) haj facilitating team Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said Amil was admitted into the Syisyah TH Medical Centre here for treatment before being transferred to the hospital where he died at 2.20pm.

“He arrived in Madinah on July 9 with his wife on flight KT11 and spent six days there before leaving for Makkah,” he said, adding that Muassasah Asia Tenggara took care of the funeral arrangements.

“Final rites were performed in Masjidil Haram before burial here after Subuh prayers on July 20,” Syed Salleh said in a press conference held at the headquarters of TH Makkah in Abraj Janadriyah here.

This year, 30,200 Malaysians will perform their haj here, assisted by 640 TH staff. So far, 13,000 of the pilgrims have arrived here and in Madinah.

Muassasah Asia Tenggara has been appointed by the Saudi Arabian government to manage facilities for pilgrims from South East Asia, including accommodations and transportation.

Syed Saleh said TH has conveyed its condolences to the late Amil’s family and will perform the pilgrimage for free for him.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh said to date, a total of 16,628 Malaysian pilgrims have arrived in the Holy Land, with 93% in Makkah and the rest in Madinah.

“Today, all the pilgrims will arrive in Makkah from Madinah and starting tomorrow, all of them will be in Makkah. At present, we are receiving pilgrims in Jeddah and no longer in Madinah,“ he said.

Syed Saleh said with the current hot weather with temperatures reaching 51 °C, pilgrims are advised to take care of their health by drinking a lot of water and not be over-exposed to the sun. — Bernama