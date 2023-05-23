Joint effort for tree planting initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: STM Lottery Sdn Bhd is collaborating with the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) on a tree-planting campaign, an initiative by the company to support the government’s 100 Million Tree-planting Campaign, aimed at contributing to environmental conservation.

Continuing to build on the momentum of last year’s successful tree planting exercise at the FRIM headquarters in Kepong, a group of STM Lottery volunteers led by its deputy general manager (Communications and Sustainability) Giam Say Khoon embarked on a journey to the FRIM Field Research Station in Selandar, Malacca on May 13 to fulfill its annual tree planting commitment.

Before the tree planting exercise, the volunteers were briefed by FRIM Forest Plantation Programme head Dr Rosdi Koter, who provided them with guidance on the proper techniques for planting saplings.

The initiative allowed the volunteers to gain a deeper understanding of the importance of environmental conservation and contributed to the preservation of Malaysia’s rich ecosystem.

“We are pleased with this collaboration, as it aligns perfectly with STM Lottery’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and fulfilling UN Sustainable Development Goals 13 and 15, which is related to climate change and restoring the sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems.

“It is the government’s goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050 via this tree planting exercise.

“We are taking meaningful steps towards a greener and more sustainable future,” said Giam.

Since STM Lottery started collaborating with FRIM in 2022, the company has planted 120 trees and remains dedicated to its environmental and sustainability goals.

The company’s ongoing partnership with FRIM for tree planting underscores its commitment to making a positive difference on Malaysia’s environment.