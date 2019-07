SHAH ALAM: The Coroner’s Court here has fixed July 24 to decide on whether call in another pathologist to testify in the inquest into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim or end proceedings.

Coroner Rofiah Mohamad a decision will be made after going through all testimonies, including those of 30th witness, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) physicist Dr Amir Radzi Ab Ghani.

“The 30th witness completed his testimony today and on July 24 I will decide whether to call in another pathologist to testify or to end (the inquest) proceedings,” she said during the inquest’s 41st day proceedings today.

Earlier, Amir Radzi, who is also UiTM Mechanical Engineering Faculty senior lecturer testified that if Muhammad Adib had been in a static position, there would be a greater risk of injury.

He said the situation would be reversed if Muhammad Adib was on the move.

“I imagine that even if Adib was standing and motionless, the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) van’s movement would have created force,” he said when replying to Case Conducting Officer Asyraf Ashy’ari Kamaruzzaman.

Prior to this, two witnesses in the inquest had given contradicting views - with 24th witness, Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) forensics specialist Dr Ahmad Hafizam Hasmi saying that Muhammad Adib had alighted the van on his own volition before colliding against the EMRS’s van door and hitting a rough, wide and blunt surface.

The 29th witness, senior forensic pathologist in the United Kingdom, Prof Dr Shahrom Abd Wahid, on the other hand, opined that Muhammad Adib was forced out of the EMRS van before being hit with the door by several individuals which led to injuries on the left side of his chest.

To date, 30 witnesses have testified in the inquest.

Muhammad Adib, a member of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station EMRS unit was seriously injured in a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov, 27 last year. He died at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17. — Bernama