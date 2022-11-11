King offers kind words to family of accident victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) stepped out of his official car to offer kind words to family members of a motorcyclist who died in an accident at Batu 12, Jalan Kuantan-Gambang, Pahang today.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Instagram, Al-Sultan Abdullah was on his way from Istana Abdulaziz, Kuantan, Pahang to Istana Negara here, when his convoy passed by the accident scene.

“His Majesty expressed sadness over the accident that claimed the life of the motorcyclist and hoped that the victim’s family would remain patient and strong through this difficult time,“ read the post.

Their Majesties also prayed that Allah SWT shower His mercy on the soul of the deceased and place him among the righteous. - Bernama