KKD gives attention to curbing spread of militant extremism

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is giving attention to efforts to curb the spread of militant extremist propaganda linked to Daesh, also known as Islamic State (IS), which has been detected on social media.

Its Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said it is so that the spread discontinues and does not affect Muslims in this country.

He added that as reported by the media, the Home Minister and the Inspector-General of Police said that police had since early on detected and continued to closely monitor the dissemination of propaganda through social media aimed at garnering support for the group linked to IS.

“We (KKD) want to ensure that it is stopped immediately,” he said.

He said this in his speech in a town hall session with KKD Kedah branch staff, held at the RTM Kedah Auditorium here.

Also participating were KKD secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

In addition, he said that he will hold a meeting with the director of the Criminal Investigation Department on Sunday, to examine cases involving the content of the 3Rs, (Race, Religion and Royalty).

“Concern among the Malay Rulers is a development which is seen as unhealthy - extremism... and the concern among a group of religious scholars towards the concept of takfiri (labelling each other as an infidel (kafir)), so it is my responsibility, as the person in charge of communications and digital, to find a solution,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also expressed hope that KKD staff will not get involved in political issues, and that they are required to serve to the best of their ability to fulfil their responsibilities as civil servants.

“We can have different views, but don’t go too far,” he said.

He also called on KKD staff to perform their duties as civil servants with integrity and free from corruption. - Bernama