KKDW is acronym of Ministry of Rural and Regional Development: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The name of the Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has been changed to the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, with the acronym KKDW, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“However, the ministry’s vision, mission and function remain unchanged, which is to create prosperous rural communities in various aspects of life, not only infrastructure but also social, economic, cultural and environmental,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also KKDW Minister, said in a media statement today.

He said KKDW is committed to the unity government in realising the agenda and core programmes under the ministry to ensure that rural communities continue to receive the benefits provided to change the socio-economic status and further contribute to the progress of the country. - Bernama