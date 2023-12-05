KTMB opening ETS, KTM intercity ticket sale for July to Dec 2023 trip from May 15

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is opening the sale of 4.4 million tickets for its electric train service (ETS) and KTM Intercity for trips from July 1 to Dec 31 this year.

In a statement today, KTMB said the offer is made to enable the public to make advance plans, especially for the Aidiladha, Deepavali, Christmas celebrations, and those planning to return to their hometowns during the school holidays or for holidays in the country.

“A total of 1.8 million tickets will be sold for the ETS service while the KTMB Intercity service offers a total of 2.6 million tickets. The sale of the tickets will start at 10 am on May 15.

”KTMB is also offering two additional ETS services for the KL Sentral to Padang Besar route and vice versa for travel from May 26 to June 5, 2023, in conjunction with the first term school holidays and public holidays,“ read the statement.

It said there would be 6,930 tickets available for the trip with the tickets to be opened for sale, also from May 15.

KTMB said it is also introducing a maximum promotion fare of RM10 for the route between Sungai Petani station to Padang Besar station.

The promotion code, ETSBERBALOI, is for the ETS Platinum train (KL Sentral-Padang Besar) namely EP9272, EP9274, EP9276, while ETSBERBALOIGOLD is for the ETS Gold train ( Gemas-Padang Besar) which is EG9420.

“For the Gemas-KL Sentral-Gemas route, a 50 percent travel discount is offered by using the JIMATGEMAS promotion code involving ETS trains EG9321, EG9322, EG9420 and EG9425.

“This promotion period starts from May 15 to Dec 31, 2023. This promotional fare can only be purchased within 24 hours before the train departs through the KTMB Mobile application (KITS), ticket counter, kiosk or on the KTMB website,“ it said. -Bernama