Langkawi maintains status as Unesco Global Geo-Park

LANGKAWI: The resort island has managed to retain its status as a Unesco Global Geo-Park for the third consecutive time, having passed recent inspection exercises conducted by inspectors from the world body.

The status gives credence to the island resort’s standing as a leading eco-tourism destination and speaks volumes of efforts to conserve and preserve the island’s natural treasures, said Langkawi Development Authority (Lada) CEO Dr Hezri Adnan.

Hezri said Lada was notified of Langkawi’s success in retaining the title. He pointed out that reports showed a marked improvement compared to the previous validation report in 2015. This time, the Unesco inspectors who conducted the assessment were Dr Kirstin Lemon from Ireland and Sigurour Sigursveinsson from Iceland.

Langkawi first attained the status in 2007. It is one of 147 geo-parks in 47 countries.

Langkawi Malaysian Nature Society president Eric R. Sinnaya said there still was room for improvement in terms of conservation and preservation, particularly in protecting the forests and the seas.