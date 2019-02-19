Lodge police report if threatened, Liew tells Hamid Sultan

KUALA LUMPUR: Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer can lodge a police report if he feels his life has been threatened by any parties over the allegation he made against unnamed judges and the judiciary in his recent affidavit, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong (pix).

“If he feels his life has been threatened, then he has the right to lodge a police report and police can investigate.

“If there is truth to what he said, they can provide security, protection to him,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia Regional Conference on Women’s Political Leadership: Creating Positive Change at the Parliament building today.

On Feb 14, Hamid Sultan filed a 63-page affidavit that revealed explosive and detailed information in relation to numerous incidences of judicial interference within the Malaysian judiciary, including allegations of judicial interference in former Bukit Gelugor member of Parliament and DAP chairman, the late Karpal Singh’s sedition appeal decision at the Court of Appeal.

The following day, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the government would study any proposal to establish an RCI into the claim of judicial misconduct.

On the same day, the judiciary lodged a police report over allegations made against unnamed judges and the institution in the affidavit made by Hamid Sultan.

In a media statement released by the office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court, the judiciary noted with concern the grave allegations in the affidavit which was affirmed yesterday in an originating summons. — Bernama