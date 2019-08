IPOH: All logging activities in areas which may overlap with land claimed by the Orang Asli in Kampung Tasik Cunex, Gerik were immediately stopped until the discussion process between the state government and Orang Asli community was completed.

The directive was issued by Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu in a joint statement with Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy here today.

According to the statement, Ahmad Faizal and Waytha Moorthy held a meeting yesterday, which was also attended by Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to discuss the issue related to orang Asli in Kampung Tasik Cunex, Gerik.

The result of the meeting was that the Federal Government and the state government would work together to resolve the issues related to the Orang Asli community and to take the matter related to the community’s rights seriously.

“Both the Federal and state government respectively are committed to find an amicable and fair solution to protect the best interest of the Orang Asli communities in the settlement,“ the statement said.

Orang Asli residents in Kampung Tasik Asal Cunex had put up a blockade early this year to prevent lorries from removing timber products from their area.

On May 16, Ahmad Faizal allowed the enforcement authorities to remove the blockade after reviewing all complaints and legal aspects. — Bernama