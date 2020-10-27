Macau Scam, gambling syndicate: man, woman arrested — Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a man, who allegedly escaped last Oct 11 soon after he was released on bail by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged involvement in the Macau Scam and online gambling syndicates.

The suspect was alleged to have escaped by jumping over the perimeter fencing of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Huzir Mohamed (pix) said a man-hunt was launched for the suspect after his escape, which led to his arrest at a resort outside of Klang Valley early today.

A woman, who was with the suspect, was also arrested,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Last Oct 13, the MACC confirmed that a suspect in a money-laundering syndicate linked to businesses owned by several celebrities in the country went missing just as he was about to be rearrested by the police under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959.

The suspect was said to have just completed the bail process by the MACC to be handed over to the guarantor, but then disappeared. — Bernama