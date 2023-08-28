MAF veterans encouraged to become agricultural entrepreneurs

KUANTAN: Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans are encouraged to venture into entrepreneurship, especially in the field of agriculture either in groups or through cooperatives, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari (pix).

He said the Department of Veterans Affairs (JHEV) has forged a collaboration with the relevant ministries to ensure veteran entrepreneurs receive appropriate assistance and training so that the projects they implement will be successful.

Among the ministries involved are the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW), with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi having given his commitment to ensuring MAF veterans received rural grant allocations, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS).

For example, Adly said his ministry had channelled aid worth RM500,000 through MAFS to a cooperative to purchase equipment to cultivate maize crops covering an area of about 14 hectares with MAF veterans.

“This agricultural module is more sustainable, competitive and can be implemented well. We are confident that if continue to focus on increasing the economy of the veterans, they will enjoy a good life after retiring,” he said.

Adly said this when met after attending the Caring for Veterans Programme at Taman Seri Mahkota Aman here today, which was also attended by JHEV deputy director-general Sophian Isswandy Ismail and Pahang JHEV director Major Khairul Ashinar Azid @ Aziz.

In another development, Adly also urged MAF veterans who have yet to register with the JHEV, which has an estimated 100,000 members, to do so to enable them to enjoy the facilities and welfare assistance provided by the government.

“The implementation (of government initiatives) depends largely on the existing database and, if accurate, more people will receive assistance,” he said.

Adly said those who can't register online can seek assistance at state JHEV offices, besides encouraging members of the public to help if they know of any veterans who have yet to do so.