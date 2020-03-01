Mahathir claims 114 MPs back him to become 8th PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has the support of 114 members of parliament for him to become the 8th Prime Minister.

Mahathir said he has prepared a letter for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that explains the situation.

He said all 114 MPs are supportIng him as the 8th prime minister in the form of statutory declarations and official letters from party chiefs, which he will present to Al-Sultan Abdullah.

“I hope His Majesty will accept my letter of explanation,” he said in a statement last night.

The 114 MPs are from Bersatu, PKR, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), DAP, Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) and also Independent MPs.

In the statement, Dr Mahathir, who is Langkawi MP, also said that he and five other Bersatu MPs are not supporting Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister.

“This means the total support presented presented by Tan Sri Muhyiddin to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was inaccurate,” he said.

The five Bersatu MPs who do not support Muhyiddin’s appointment are Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), Datuk Ir Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam) and Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith. — Bernama