KUALA LUMPUR: A news portal has wrongly stated that Malaysia is listed under the United States visa waiver programme, according to the Foreign Ministry.

To date, it said, there had been no change in the status of the programme for Malaysians.

“Malaysians wanting to visit the US are still required to apply for visas the normal way,” the ministry said in a statement today.

It said the incorrect information was contained in the article entitled ‘US Adds Jamaica, 9 Other Countries to Its Visa Waiver Program’ via news link news-ap.com.

“The ministry calls for an immediate halt to the circulation of the news through WhatsApp and any other social or communication channels,” the statement said. — Bernama