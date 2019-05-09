Malaysia removed from Rome Statute signatory list

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Nations (UN) will take out Malaysia’s name from the list of nations which are signatories to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the UN completes the procedure for Malaysia’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute ICC.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today announced that the government had issued a letter of withdrawal of Malaysia’s participation in Rome Statute to the UN secretary-general on April 29, as the depository for the treaty.

“Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has announced the decision of the Cabinet so that Malaysia withdraws its participation from the Rome Statute ICC on April 5.

“This issue has also been touched on during the winding up of the Dewan Rakyat on April 30, whereby the question on the matter has been answered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Marzuki Yahaya,“ said the statement.

The Rome Statute is the treaty that established the ICC. — Bernama