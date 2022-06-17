Malaysian prison invites big companies to join inmate rehabilitation programmes

KUCHING: The Malaysian Prisons Department is inviting large companies to be involved in its inmate rehabilitation programme that enables inmates to contribute to the country’s productivity.

Prisons director-general Datuk Nordin Muhamad (pix) said the department’s community-based rehabilitation programme had involved almost 300 small and medium enterprises, but if large companies participated, more prisoners could benefit.

“We are looking for big companies that can take around 300 to 500 people (inmates). If we do not provide jobs to them, it is like stifling their productivity and this is detrimental to developing the country’s economy,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after the 2022 Malaysian Prisons Department’s Highest Medal Awarding Ceremony and the Sarawak Zone 2021 Excellent Service Award held at the Puncak Borneo Prison Complex, about 23 km from here today.

He added that a Community Correctional Centre (PKK) was planned to be built in Sarawak to enable more inmates to undergo rehabilitation programmes in the community.

Meanwhile, Nordin said the incidence of recidivism or repeat crimes by ex-prisoners of Sarawak Prison was at 2.1 per cent, compared to the 10 per cent target set by the department.

“Besides that, based on the overcrowding rate, Sarawak Prison recorded four per cent compared to international standards, which does not exceed 20 per cent. This is something that can be emulated, not only by other states but also regional countries,” he said.

A total of 33 Prisons Department staff in Sarawak received medals and certificates at the ceremony, which was also attended by Prisons senior director (prisons policy) Supri Hashim and Sarawak Prison director Mohamad Rosidek Musa. — Bernama