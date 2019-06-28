Man nabbed for making false report to postpone marriage

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A 39–year–old man who tried to postpone his marriage by making up a story that he had been robbed of his money and jewellery ended up in more trouble when he was arrested by police yesterday for making a false report.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid (pix) said the man had lodged a police report on Tuesday claiming he was robbed when he stopped his car by the roadside at Jalan Besar Perai at 10.30am on Tuesday.

“The man claimed as he was walking to the shop, two men came on a motorcycle asking for his help, and as he was busy giving explanations the pillion rider grabbed his laptop bag before both fleeing the scene,” he said yesterday night.

The man, a counsellor, also claimed that RM39,000 cash for the wedding reception and jewellery set worth RM7,000 meant for his bride–to–be were kept in the laptop bag, he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said following the interrogation and inspection at the scene, it was found that the incident did not happen and the suspect admitted he was making false report as he was pressured by the bride’s family to expedite the wedding while he had yet to save enough money to do so.

The man also admitted that he lodged a false report with hope that he would be able to justify postponing his marriage, he said.

He added that the investigation papers had been referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office and the man would be charged in the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court today under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making false police report. — Bernama