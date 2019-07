KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Organisations’ Consultative Council (Mapim) is appealing for Malaysians and the international community to participate in a social media campaign on Friday to denounce the Israeli regime’s actions of destroying Palestinian homes earlier this week.

Chief executive officer of Mapim, Dr Ahmad Sani Datuk Alim Araby, said the campaign will take place throughout Friday and will utilise the hashtag #ShameOnIsrael as well as a red or black-coloured background.

“We want to send the message that what Israel had done was shameful. There are only nine million people living in Israel. So, we want to make it clear that we are not closing our eyes or ears towards their actions, and we want to viral it (the message),” he told Bernama at the Palestinian Embassy on Wednesday.

He added that the social media campaign is one of the simplest initiatives the public could pull off to condemn Israel’s actions that resulted in the destruction of 10 buildings with 100 apartment units in the Wadi Al Hummus area of Sur Bahir town.

Meanwhile, Palestine Ambassador to Malaysia Walid Abu Ali said – on behalf of the Palestinian government and its people – that he condemned the action, which he described as Israeli War Crime, in the strongest terms.

He urged Malaysia and the international community to join Palestine in condemning the latest Israeli atrocities which he believed might be an act (committed in order) to garner Israelis’ support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party before the September election. — Bernama

