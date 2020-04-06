MCO roadblocks for long-distance bus operator

This is the fifth part of 10 examples Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming used to highlight the plight of SMEs.

PETALING JAYA: A long-distance bus operator with about 50 drivers under his payroll will have to endure a tough journey ahead even after the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming said today.

This operator’s routes are mostly interstate from Kuala Lumpur to others, including Singapore, he said in an example to illustrate why government aid for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) should be sped up and comprehensive.

“The MCO has led to a complete stop to his entire business operations,” Ond said today. “His bus drivers earn between RM3,000 and RM4,000 a month including allowances and overtime.

“Having the RM600 wage subsidy will only help a little because of his high overheads of more than RM100,000 a month.”

He does not expect business to pick up after the end of the MCO and even Hari Raya this year will be a very much subdued affair with much less travel compared to previous years, Ong said.

“He is unsure if he can keep all 50 of his bus drivers on his payroll in order to qualify for the RM600 per month subsidy,” he added.

