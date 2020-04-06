Printers’ ink runs from black to red

This is the 10th and final example Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming used to highlight the plight of SMEs.

PETALING JAYA: Business has been slow for printers during the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to lower demands for banners and posters apart from the seasonal orders for Deepavali, Chinese New Year and Hari Raya cards, angpows and duit raya packets, corporate diaries and such.

A printer employs about 20 people including graphic designers and marketing staff, Bangi MP Ong Kian Ming said today.

“He has enough cash flow to sustain his operations for another two months,” he said in a statement. “He is not sure if he wants to make use of the Special Relief Fund (SRF) loan facility provided by Bank Negara Malaysia for SMEs.

“This is because he does not want to take on additional debt which he is unsure if he can service after the six-month loan moratorium is over.

“In the meantime, he is contemplating how many staff he can retain for the rest of 2020 based on his projected revenue going forward.”

The former International Trade and Industry deputy minister was giving examples how the various sectors under Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would suffer without a comprehensive government aid package.

