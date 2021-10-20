Melaka Polls: Umno yet to decide on electoral pact - Mohamad Hasan

SEREMBAN: Umno has yet to make a decision on whether to go solo or form a pact with other parties when contesting the Melaka state election on Nov 20, its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said.

“That decision will be made at the (Umno) Supreme Council meeting. We will discuss the matter in detail, the recommendations of the political bureau and other views as well. We will weigh what is good for us as we take part in elections to win... it is not a carnival.

“So the (Supreme Council) meeting will decide on this and the party president will issue a statement. So far, no decision yet,” he told reporters after officiating the Umno annual general meetings of branches in Rembau division here, today.

Mohamad said Umno has a fair idea on the seats it wants to contest, but this could change if it enters into an electoral pact with other parties.

-Bernama