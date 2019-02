MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrested five Indonesian nationals in a Malaysian vessel fishing 11 nautical miles from the Bakam shoreline near Miri around 10.30am yesterday.

In a statement today, Miri Maritime Zone director, Captain Md Fauzi Othman, said: “The crew, aged between 35 and 39, violated the terms of their licence when they were caught catching fish less than 12 nautical miles from the Bakam shore.”

While four of the boat members had identification papers, the skipper didn’t, he added. The boat was also seized.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959.

He encouraged members of the public to get in touch with MMEA Miri at 085-418 204 if they spot anything fishy in surrounding waters. — Bernama