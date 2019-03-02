MMEA resumes search for capsized boat in Sandakan

SANDAKAN: The search and rescue (S&R) operation for victims in a boat that capsized in the waters of Pulau Nunuyan two days ago continued today.

According to the Sandakan Zone Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in a statement here, the S&R resumed at 7am and involved a search area of 187 nautical miles.

Three assets have been mobilised by MMEA to search for the five victims still missing in the incident which occurred about 6 pm last Thursday.

A total of 111 personnel are involved in the operation, including from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), the Marine Police and the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

The five victims still missing are two men, aged 28 and 38, a 42-year-old woman and two girls, aged eight and one.

At 12.15pm yesterday, five victims, comprising two men and three women, were rescued by the Royal Malaysian Navy and four hours later, the body of a seven-year-old boy, believed to be one of the victims, was found.

The boat was believed to be from Taganak Island in the Philippines and on its way to Sandakan when it capsized. — Bernama