JASIN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is actively gathering information and views of various parties on the teaching of science and mathematics in English (PPSMI).

Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching said the move was to find ways on improving the policy implementation, while adding that at the moment the dual language programme (DLP) is an option introduced by the MOE for schools to teach science and mathematics in English.

“Give us some time to do a comprehensive study and get feedback on the PPSMI issue as the MOE does not have any specific timeframe to implement the policy,“ she told reporters after the launch a RM600,000 building Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Jasin Lalang, here today

Earlier, Teo also visited the computer laboratory project at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Iskandar Shah, which is scheduled to complete on Nov 11 at a cost of RM676,000.

Also present were Bemban assemblyman Dr Wong Fort Pin and State Communications, Multimedia, Non-Governmental Organisations, Youth and Sports Development chairman, Kerk Chee Yee.

Recently, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the Dewan Rakyat that the government is making an in-depth study of a new system of teaching science and mathematics in English, with the lessons recorded by the best teachers replicated in every school through information technology.

The policy on the teaching and learning of science and mathematics in English, which was introduced in 2003, was replaced with the policy on ‘Enhancing Bahasa Malaysia, Strengthening the English Language’ in stages from 2010. — Bernama