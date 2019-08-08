Motac sec-gen helping MACC over probe, not under investigation

PUTRAJAYA: Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak (pix) said today he is assisting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a probe and is not under any investigation.

“It’s true that I was called up by the MACC yesterday. It was for the second time. I am assisting in an investigation, and am not being investigated ... these are two different things,” he told a press conference here.

Isham said he was asked to explain the ministry’s procedures and what has taken place at the ministry.

“I have provided the required information, along with certain documents, but with due respect to the investigation process, I cannot disclose what the investigation is about,” he said.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi said yesterday that the MACC had called up Isham but did not give any reason.

Isham said he had to make the clarification to safeguard himself, his family and the ministry because there have been allegations that he is being questioned by the MACC over misconduct.

He also said that the MACC officers conducted their interview sessions professionally and even allowed him to return to his office and chair meetings.

Isham said that since his appointment as the secretary-general of Motac in February this year, this is the first time that the MACC has requested him to assist in its investigation.

He said he had explained the measures he has introduced to prevent irregularities in the ministry.

Isham said he will lodge a police report against a news portal for having published a document pertaining to the ministry which has been classified as confidential.

He said the portal’s irresponsible action can disrupt the national administration.

Isham also said that he is in the process of gathering information and documents on alleged defamation that has been in circulation since last month before making a police report. — Bernama