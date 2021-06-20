Movak programme to help expedite vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: The implementation of the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme has helped expedite the process of vaccinating people, especially in rural communities.

The initiative by National Unity Ministry with Housing and Local Government Ministry, which has been conducted for two months, took into account residents who did not register for the Covid-19 vaccine due to internet coverage constraints and not having a smartphone.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said three units namely the calling unit, mobilisation unit and community action unit were formed under Movak to facilitate the vaccination programme.

“The calling unit will confirm and remind vaccine recipients, who had registered, regarding their vaccination dates, while the mobilisation unit provides transportation for them to go to the vaccination centre (PPV).

“The community action unit conducts ‘outreach’ service to local communities to help vaccine registration, provide information, awareness campaign on vaccination and compliance to standard operating procedures (SOP), as well as notices on government’s decision regarding the outbreak,” she said after launching the programme at Felda Lok Heng Barat, Kota Tinggi in Johor today.

Halimah said, in line with the programme, her ministry also provided mobile PPV comprising 10 buses to be used in several states including Johor, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Prior to that, a total of 498 individuals from Felda Lok Heng Barat, Timur and Selatan were vaccinated through the programme.

Meanwhile, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, who launched the programme in Penang today, said Movak which started at Kampung Ampang Indah Community Hall PPV in Kuala Lumpur last week, had received good response.

Besides the three units, Movak also provided mobile clinics to ease the team visiting target groups such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PwD) or densely populated areas like people housing programme or villages, to administer vaccine, she added.

