Muhyiddin congratulates Pandelela on winning gold in World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR: Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today congratulated national diving queen Pandelela Rinong for winning the gold medal in the women's individual 10 meter (m) platform event at the 2021 FINA World Cup diving tournament in Japan, yesterday.

In his speech, which was uploaded on his official Facebook page, Muhyiddin said Pandelela's hard work and commitment had ensured the Jalur Gemilang to continue to fly on the world stage.

"Congratulations! Malaysia is proud of you," he said.

The 28 -year -old athlete displayed an energetic and convincing dive to top the final which took place at the Tokyo Aquatic Center, Japan, by collecting 355.70 points after completing seven dives.

The success of winning the gold made Pandelela the only athlete to contribute a medal for the national diving team that took on the challenge to the World Cup this time.

Earlier, in the semi -finals, Pandelela finished third with 333.00 points behind Caeli Mckay of Canada, who scored 343.85 points, while Andrea Spendolini Siriex was in second place with 336.00 points.

Pandelela, Leong Mun Yee, Wendy Ng Yan Yee, Nur Dhabitah Sabri and Cheong Jun Hoong will take on the national challenge in the diving event at the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled on July 23 to Aug 8. - Bernama