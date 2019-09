PUTRAJAYA: Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said he is willing to consider the appeal of the Johor chapter of Dong Zong (United Chinese School Committees’ Association) with regard to its deregistration by the Johor Registrar of Societies (RoS).

He said he is leaving it to RoS to study the matter first, including calling up representatives of the association for clarification.

“Or with regard to the association’s constitution, if there are things which need to be amended or adjusted to meet the requirements of the Societies Act 1966, this advice will be given.

“I have asked the association to respond fast so that this matter can be brought to me and I will consider the status of the association,” he told a press conference after meeting representatives of Dong Zong Johor chapter and its national body here today.

Among those who attended the 20-minute meeting were Johor chapter chairman Tan Tai Kim, who is also Dong Zong chairman, and vice-chairmen and Dong Zong central committee members Yang Yin Chong and Low Chee Chong.

Muhyiddin said that at the meeting he was briefed on the history of the association, which was set up in 1955, and the technical issues which caused its deregistration by the Johor RoS.

“I found that this is a normal matter, not an isolated case. There were several bodies and associations which had been deregistered on certain grounds and which appealed to the minister,” he said.

Low had been reported as saying earlier that on Aug 20, Dong Zong received a letter of deregistration, dated Aug 8, from the Johor director of RoS for not receiving an explanation for the changes to its constitution regarding the involvement of teachers.

Low, when met after today’s meeting, said Muhyiddin said that he would annul the deregistration if the association could meet all the requests of RoS and the provisions of the Societies Act.

“It’s just a matter of technical issues. Maybe there are certain parts of sentences in the constitution which need minor changes. So it is up to our lawyers to discuss with RoS,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin declined to comment when asked on speculation that Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail would take over his portfolio in a Cabinet reshuffle.

“You (reporters) should ask the prime minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad),“ he said when asked to comment on a report about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

A newspaper today reported that Saifuddin Nasution would take over the Home Ministry while Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng would be moved to a new portfolio.

However, the report did not specify the new portfolios for Lim and Muhyiddin. — Bernama