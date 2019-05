SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) will construct a multi-level car park next to the new bus terminal in Section 17 here for the benefit of its users.

Deputy Mayor Mohd Rashidi Ruslan said construction of the car park, which will feature 300 parking bays, have been approved by the council and is now in the process of appointing a contractor.

“It (car park) will built about 10 metres next to the terminal and will also have space for 30 business stalls.

“We expect the project to be completed in two years,” he told newsmen while accompanying Selangor Local Government, Public Transportation and New Village Development Committee chairman, Ng Sze Han (pix) at the terminal, here, yesterday.

He was responding to complaints by terminal users on the lack of parking facilities in and around the terminal.

Meanwhile, Ng said he was satisfied with operations and facilities at the terminal so far, which he noted were far more modern and comfortable compared to the terminal in Section 13.

The long-awaited bus terminal opened for operations on May 1 and features a comfortable waiting area, surau, stalls and drop off and pick up zones.

The terminal focus on services serving the Northern, Southern and East Coast routes, besides being integrated with the Smart Selangor bus services and taxis. — Bernama