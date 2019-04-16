Musa Aman makes first appearance at state assembly since GE14

KOTA KINABALU: Former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman (pix) today attended the Sabah Legislative Assembly sitting for the first time after having missed all the previous meetings held after the 14th general election.

Musa did not attend the official opening of the first meeting of the second session of the Sabah State Assembly last Thursday and also its first sitting yesterday.

He also skipped the two meetings held last year.

Musa, the state assemblyman for Sungai Sibuga, had cited poor health as the reason for skipping the earlier meetings. He was also the last state assemblyman to be sworn in, on Sept 5 last year, for the same reason.

Musa is the sole Umno representative in the state assembly after all the other Umno assemblymen defected to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). — Bernama