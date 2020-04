LANGKAWI: Eleven Myanmar nationals and two Bangladeshis were detained for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO), after they were caught playing sepak takraw and cricket, at a construction site at Kampung Dusun, Mukim Ayer Hangat, here yesterday.

District police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said, the men aged between 21 and 36 years, have been remanded until Monday.

He said following public tip off, a team from the Ayer Hangat Police Station made a surprise check at the location at about 6.30pm.

“Their excuse for being outdoors was that they needed to sweat it out and were getting restless after being cooped up in the house all day, “ he said in a statement here today.

The case is being investigated under Sections 186 and 270 of the Penal Code and Rule 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama