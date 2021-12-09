New learning experience through eKelas mobile application

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa today launched the Maxis eKelas mobile application which offers a new digital learning experience to students.

The eKelas application allows students, teachers and parents to have easy and flexible access to digital learning content and this is a mobile version of the eKelas portal developed by Maxis earlier.

The eKelas application offers over 3,000 simple learning content for three core subjects, namely Mathematics, English and Science, through video reviews, examination notes, reading materials and ‘live tutorial’ sessions with experienced teachers.

The eKelas learning content is for Year 4 up to Form 5 students, and is expected to benefit over 50,000 students from 600 schools nationwide.

The application can be downloaded for free from Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store. — Bernama