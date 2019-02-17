Nik Nazmi lodges police report on alleged misconduct by judges

KUALA LUMPUR: Setiawangsa Member of Parliament Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has lodged a police report today over an assertion by Court of Appeal judge Datuk Dr Hamid Sultan Abu Backer that there was misconduct by judges in a case the politician was convicted of in 2016.

Nik Nazmi who made the police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters said his case where he charged under the Peaceful Assembly Act for organising the 2013 Black Out Rally was mentioned by Hamid in his 65-page affidavit.

He said after he pleaded guilty to the offence, the prosecution had sought a fine of RM5,000 for the offence in order to disqualify him from standing as a candidate for the 14th General Elections.

However, he said the Court of Appeal led by judge Mohtarudin Baki rejected the prosecutions appeal and maintained the RM1,500 fine which enabled Nik Nazmi to contest in the 14th GE.

Dang Wangi police chief Shaharudin Abdullah confirmed a police report was lodged.