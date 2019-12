SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has given its assurance that there will be no increase in the assessment tax by local authorities (PBT) next year, said State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Villages Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong.

He said this was in line with the Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledge during the 14th general election (GE14) that quit rent and assessment tax would not be raised for five years.

“So the state government is holding to its promise to the people made during GE14 ,” he told Bernama here today.

He was commenting on a statement by Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin on Friday that assessment tax of all local authorities throughout the country would be increased from next year.

Zuraida said the hike was made after PBT did not implement it for sometime and the increase would not be significant and burdening to the people.

In this regard, Teo said the assessment tax for Seremban and Nilai would also not be raised despite the merging of two local authorities to form Seremban City Council starting next year.

Seremban will be declared as a city in January next year by Negri Sembilan Yang Dipertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir. — Bernama