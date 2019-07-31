No criminal element in detainee’s death: Police

SUNGAI PETANI: The police have ruled out any criminal element in the death of a Sungai Petani Jail detainee at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here, yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said that a post-mortem at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (SBH), Alor Star today found that R. Gopal Krisnan, 21, had died of viral infection to his heart valve.

“In this regard, we classify the case as sudden death, based on the result of the post-mortem by the forensic unit at SBH.

“In fact, on the first day he was taken to the hospital on July 24, the record of the doctor who treated him said the man did not complain he was assaulted. He only complained of fever, weakness and vomiting when asked by the doctor,“ he told a media conference here, today.

Nevertheless, he said although the case had been classified as sudden death, the police would conduct further investigation following claims by Gopal Krisnan’s fiancee that he had been assaulted while in custody. — Bernama