Non-Sarawakians still have to go through EnterSarawak to enter state

KUCHING: Travellers who are not Sarawak-born, including Malaysian citizens, are still required to apply through EnterSarawak to enter the state.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said exemption is however given to federal civil servants serving in Sarawak.

According to JPBN, they only need to show a verification letter from their respective department head and a valid work permit (if applicable) to be allowed to board a plane, boat or go through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS).

It said private sector employees are also given the exemption and they are also required to show the verification letter from their employer and valid work permit before they can be allowed to board a plane, boat or go through the ICQS.

“Non-Sarawakians who are married to a Sarawakian also do not need to apply for EnterSarawak, but they are required to produce their marriage certificate to board the plane, boat or go through the ICQS.

“For children of Sarawakians parents who were born outside Sarawak (other states in Malaysia) are required to show their birth certificate to board the plane, boat or go through the ICQS,“ it said.

JPBN said the exemption is also given to Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) visa holders, whereby they need to show their visa pass document to board the plane, boats or go through the ICQS.

Apart from that, they are required to fill the e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) and produce proof they have completed the Covid-19 vaccination. — Bernama