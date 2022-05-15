Noraini visits famil of USAS student killed in crash

SEREMBAN: The Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad visited the family of Muhammad Nabil Haikal Muhammad Fariz, the victim of a fatal crash on the North-South Expressway (NSE) in Kuala Kangsar, at their home in Kampung Sungai Mahang, Nilai near here last night.

In a statement here today, she said besides presenting financial contributions, she also expressed her condolences and gave words of encouragement to the victim’s family members.

Noraini also gave her personal donation and joined the tahlil ceremony.

Also present were the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Policy), Datuk Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian; deputy secretary-general (Management and Development) Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff; Higher Education director-general, Prof Datuk Dr Husaini Omar; PTPTN chief executive, Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid and Universiti Sultan Azlan Shah (USAS) vice-chancellor, Prof Tan Sri Dr Nordin Kardi.

In the midnight incident on Wednesday, Muhammad Nabil Haikal who was in the rear passenger seat was killed, along with four of his friends, when the car they were travelling in caught fire after colliding with two trailers at KM 245.2 of the NSE northbound.

Four other victims were Muhammad Nasrun Aidol Munir Akbar, 22, (driver), Ahmad Naim Najmi Ahmad Hafizan, 21 (front passenger), Ahmad Akmal Ahmad Mokhlis, 20, and Iqbal Hasnun Halimi, 23, who sat in the rear passenger seat. - Bernama