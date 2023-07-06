One in two would leave job for better work-life balance: Survey

PETALING JAYA: One in two respondents of a survey said they would leave their jobs to pursue healthier work-life balance.

The recent survey commissioned by Randstad Malaysia that released the 2023 Employer Brand Research in Malaysia today.

In its 8th edition, the report was aimed at sharing the sentiments of Malaysia’s workforce to highlight how talent expectations have evolved alongside the economy and labour markets.

“Over the past three years, Malaysia’s economy and labour markets have been faced with unprecedented challenges which have transformed the way Malaysians view and approach work,” said Fahad Naeem, Country Director at Randstad Malaysia, which is part of the world’s largest talent company.

“While competitive salaries and benefits continue to be a top priority for talent, today’s employees are actively seeking employers who can offer a more holistic work experience that supports a healthy work life.

“In an increasingly competitive labour market, employers must stay attuned with what job seekers look for in an ideal employer to build effective talent recruitment strategies. By aligning themselves with talent expectations, companies can better position themselves to attract and retain the best and brightest in Malaysia.”

According to the report, the top five reasons Malaysians would decide to leave their employer are:

1. To improve work-life balance: 50%

2. Lack career growth opportunities: 36%

3. Low compensation and rising cost of living: 35%

4. Received an offer they could not refuse 32%

5. Employer shows poor leadership: 27%

Data from the 2023 Employer Brand Research also revealed that one in three Malaysians are planning to switch jobs in 2023. When broken down into generations, millennials (42%) are the most likely to switch jobs, followed by Gen Z (3%) and Gen X (29 %).

Following hybrid work during the pandemic, 53% of respondents revealed that they were required to return to an all-office working arrangement in 2023. This is a 16% increase compared with 2022, and 34% more from 2021.

“Now more than ever, Malaysian workers want autonomy in shaping a work-life routine that works best for them, and flexible work options can help them realise that vision. On the other hand, employers are keen on returning to pre-pandemic work arrangements to increase productivity and create opportunities for employees to engage with one another to build a stronger company culture,” Naeem said.

“Enforcing an all-office work arrangement can lead to resistance and disengagement among employees, especially if they are able to prove higher productivity when working remotely. Employers need to actively listen to what their employees want and consider how the benefits and drawbacks of different work arrangements would impact job satisfaction and productivity, as well as the company’s talent recruitment strategies.”

The survey also revealed that 87% of Malaysians find non-monetary benefits important.

Non-monetary benefits refer to initiatives that do not provide direct financial compensation to employees. Rather, they offer intangible benefits that improve employees’ job satisfaction and work-life balance.

On top of flexible work arrangements, Malaysian workers attach equal importance in cultivating positive relationships with their managers and colleagues.

Top 5 non-monetary benefits for Malaysians (out of 87% of respondents)

1. Good relationship with my manager: 96%

2. Flexible work arrangements: 96%

3. Convenient location: 96%

4. Good relationship with my colleagues: 96%

5. More autonomy to perform my role: 93%

“Work-life balance is no longer about rigidly dividing 24 hours a day between work and personal life. The advancements in technology and increasing demands of work have only further blurred our work boundaries. With hybrid work, job responsibilities have merged into various aspects of our lives, which is redefining how people view work in their lives.

Talents are looking for organisations that can support this integration so that work can be a source of fulfilment and enjoyment.

“Building a strong support system at work that is rooted in trust, understanding and clear communication can alleviate work-related stress and make work more enjoyable and meaningful. Organisations are encouraged to invest in fostering a supportive environment that allows employees to develop and be themselves, so that they can attract talent who share the same values,” Naeem said.

In January, the 2023 Randstad Employer Brand Research reached out to over 163,000 respondents across 32 markets, including 2,529 individuals based in Malaysia. This independent research is the world’s most comprehensive employer brand study that provides employers with a unique opportunity to discover new talent insights and measure their brand perception to improve their workforce strategies.