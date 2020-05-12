Operations to weed out illegals carried out regardless of MCO

PETALING JAYA: The Immigration Department’s operation to weed out undocumented immigrants is still ongoing with or without the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said that the operation to catch undocumented foreigners started even before the order was put in place.

“This operation is a continuous effort and its not just being executed during this period only,“ he said in his daily briefing today.

He pointed out that the effort is according to the law in the country and that it is the same in any other countries in the world as one cannot enter and stay in the country without valid documents.

“As far as know, countries across the world also prohibited anyone who is undocumented to enter the country,“ he said.

“We are just carrying out the operation based on the country’s law,“ he said.

Earlier, the country received criticism after illegal immigrants were nabbed during Movement Control Order (MCO).